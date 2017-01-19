Jan 23rd, 2017 |

By DOTTY NIST

Following up on recent reports of poor living conditions and disrepair at some of the Walton County Fire Rescue (WCFR) stations, the county commission has voted to take funds from the budget to get started on renovations at the 12 stations.

Discussion continued, as well, about the possibility of transfer of WCFR oversight under the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), with more evaluation to take place on that possibility.

The discussion and action took place at the Jan. 10 Walton County Board of County Commissioners (BCC) regular meeting at the South Walton Annex.

Walton County Fire Rescue serves Paxton, Freeport, and the unincorporated area north of the bay, read more » »