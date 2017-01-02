Jan 9th, 2017 |
Jan 9th, 2017 |
ZACH ATTACK! Paxton’s Zach Williams(1) and Zach Varnum(30) help throw off the trajectory of a lay-up by a Stewarts Creek shooter. The visitors from Smyrna(Tennessee) led by three at the end of the third quarter but the hometown Bobcats outscored the Red Hawks 18-3 in the final period for a 50-40 win. Paxton posted a 2-2 mark while Freeport went 1-2 in the 22nd Annual Hilton Sandestin Beach Basketball Blowout that was held last week at Freeport High School.
(Photo by Blake McCormick)
By PATRICK CASEY and BLAKE MCCORMICK
Freeport lost a tight contest in their opener on Dec. 27 as Stewarts Creek rallied from a 26-23 deficit after three quarters of play to post a 15-10 scoring advantage over the final eight minutes to pull out a 38-36 victory. The Tennessee squad got a pair of three pointers from Brayden Jackson in the fourth quarter read more » »
Jan 9th, 2017 |
BRENDA REES (left) and daughter Lauren Watson display historical materials from the Walton County pioneer era, including a photo of L.I. Smith. “We really are Satsuma Land,” Walton County native and historian Brenda Rees told her guests at the Dec. 29-anniversary celebration of the 1824 founding of Walton County. Growing and eating the tangerine-like fruit has been a long tradition in Walton County.
Story by DOTTY NIST
“We really are Satsuma Land,” Walton County native and historian Brenda Rees told her guests at the Dec. 29 anniversary celebration of the 1824 founding of Walton County.
Satsumas, one of the most cold-tolerant citruses, were the theme for this year’s celebration at Rees’ home on Eastern Lake.
Growing and eating the tangerine-like fruit has been a long tradition in Walton County, as evidenced by Rees’ remarks. read more » »
Jan 9th, 2017 |
By DOTTY NIST
In a relatively brief but animated meeting, their last for 2016, county commissioners opted to approve a contract for an intermodal transportation study, set meeting dates for the newly-created Walton County Customary Use Ordinance Committee, and voted to pay $175,000 in legal fees in connection with a judge’s ruling against the county in circuit court.
The Walton County Board of County Commissioners (BCC) Dec. 27 regular meeting took place at the Walton County Courthouse. read more » »
Jan 2nd, 2017 |
Jan 2nd, 2017 |
MANDIE RUSHING (11) and Haley Rodgers(12) put the defensive pressure on a driving Railey Tate for Poplar Springs. The Lady Pirates fell to 9-4 overall and 6-1 in district competition following their loss to the Atomics. (Photo by Blake McCormick)
State of Florida, you have been served notice. If the Lady Atomics of Poplar Spring’s 20 wins and playoff berth last season didn’t convince you, or their previous 10-1 record going into this past week’s game with Ponce De Leon didn’t validate the legitimacy of the program, try this… read more » »