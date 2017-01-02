Walton County Heritage Museum

Headline news 1/5/17

Headline news 1/5/17

Jan 9th, 2017

 
BCC APPROVES CONTRACT FOR TRANSPORTATION STUDY
Sets committee meeting dates, approves payment of legal fees
_____

SWFD POLAR BEAR PLUNGE
Hundreds brave rain for annual fundraiser
_____

HAPPY BIRTHDAY WALTON COUNTY!
Dec. 29 celebration spotlights the Satsuma
_____

FLOOD LEADS TO DROWNING
Man found near Shoal River
_____

IMPACT 100 OF NW FLORIDA ANNOUNCES NEW OFFICERS
Women’s volunteer organization looks ahead to 2017
_____

BEACH BASKETBALL BLOWOUT
Annual Sandestin basketball tournament
_____

PLUNGERS TAKE TO THE cool gulf waters.

PLUNGERS TAKE TO THE cool gulf waters.

Jan 9th, 2017

PLUNGERS TAKE TO THE cool gulf waters. Grey skies and an occasional sprinkle did little to detour hundreds of visitors and locals alike from participating in the 2017 South Walton Fire District (SWFD)/Gulf Place Polar Bear Plunge which was held on Sunday, Jan. 1. Close to 150 people registered for the event which is intended to raise funds to help purchase and install smoke detectors in homes were people may not be able to afford them. (Photo by Jeffrey Powell)

Check presented to Walton County Board of County Commissioners (BCC) by the not-for-profit corporation Walton Skate Society (Walton Sk8s)

Check presented to Walton County Board of County Commissioners (BCC) by the not-for-profit corporation Walton Skate Society (Walton Sk8s)

Jan 9th, 2017

A $30,000 CHECK was presented to the Walton County Board of County Commissioners (BCC) on Dec. 27 by the not-for-profit corporation Walton Skate Society (Walton Sk8s), which had raised the funds to be used for the design and construction of the skate park planned for Helen McCall Park. Also at the Dec. 27 BCC meeting, a partnership agreement between the corporation and Walton County was approved, providing for Walton County to provide $60,000 or more for the design and construction of the skate park and for grant applications for the skate park to be submitted jointly by the parties. (Photo by Dotty Nist)

Boys Beach Basketball Blowout report

Boys Beach Basketball Blowout report

Jan 9th, 2017

ZACH ATTACK! Paxton’s Zach Williams(1) and Zach Varnum(30) help throw off the trajectory of a lay-up by a Stewarts Creek shooter. The visitors from Smyrna(Tennessee) led by three at the end of the third quarter but the hometown Bobcats outscored the Red Hawks 18-3 in the final period for a 50-40 win. Paxton posted a 2-2 mark while Freeport went 1-2 in the 22nd Annual Hilton Sandestin Beach Basketball Blowout that was held last week at Freeport High School.
(Photo by Blake McCormick)

By PATRICK CASEY and BLAKE MCCORMICK
Paxton posted a 2-2 mark while Freeport went 1-2 in the 22nd Annual Hilton Sandestin Beach Basketball Blowout that was held last week at Freeport High School.
Freeport lost a tight contest in their opener on Dec. 27 as Stewarts Creek rallied from a 26-23 deficit after three quarters of play to post a 15-10 scoring advantage over the final eight minutes to pull out a 38-36 victory. The Tennessee squad got a pair of three pointers from Brayden Jackson in the fourth quarter read more » »

Walton County Anniversary Celebration continues with focus on local satsumas  

Walton County Anniversary Celebration continues with focus on local satsumas  

Jan 9th, 2017  

BRENDA REES (left) and daughter Lauren Watson display historical materials from the Walton County pioneer era, including a photo of L.I. Smith.   “We really are Satsuma Land,” Walton County native and historian Brenda Rees told her guests at the Dec. 29-anniversary celebration of the 1824 founding of Walton County. Growing and eating the tangerine-like fruit has been a long tradition in Walton County.

Story by DOTTY NIST 
“We really are Satsuma Land,” Walton County native and historian Brenda Rees told her guests at the Dec. 29 anniversary celebration of the 1824 founding of Walton County.
Satsumas, one of the most cold-tolerant citruses, were the theme for this year’s celebration at Rees’ home on Eastern Lake.
Growing and eating the tangerine-like fruit has been a long tradition in Walton County, as evidenced by Rees’ remarks. read more » »

Intermodal transportation study, committee meeting dates, and payment of legal fees approved  

Intermodal transportation study, committee meeting dates, and payment of legal fees approved  

Jan 9th, 2017  

By DOTTY NIST 
In a relatively brief but animated meeting, their last for 2016, county commissioners opted to approve a contract for an intermodal transportation study, set meeting dates for the newly-created Walton County Customary Use Ordinance Committee, and voted to pay $175,000 in legal fees in connection with a judge’s ruling against the county in circuit court.
The Walton County Board of County Commissioners (BCC) Dec. 27 regular meeting took place at the Walton County Courthouse. read more » »

Headline news 12/29/16

Headline news 12/29/16

Jan 2nd, 2017

 

THE YEAR IN REVIEW: NEWS
Top stories and photos from 2016
_____

THE YEAR IN REVIEW: SPORTS
Teams, games, and noteworthy events
_____

TWO NEW LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST COUNTY
By Greater Driftwood Estates and Rosemary Beach
_____

LADY PIRATES NIPPED BY LADY ATOMICS
Ponce de Leon loses 39-36 against Poplar Springs
_____

BURGLARY SUSPECT ARRESTED AFTER TAKING PUNCHES
Caught in the act by homeowner
_____

FLEEING SUSPECT WANTED ON METH CHARGES
Deputies find 28 grams of meth in truck
_____

Walton CAA announces 15 artists chosen to exhibit their original work in the Foster Gallery

Walton CAA announces 15 artists chosen to exhibit their original work in the Foster Gallery

Jan 2nd, 2017

THE FOSTER GALLERY: The Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County (CAA) announced that 15 artists were recently chosen to exhibit their original work in The Foster Gallery’s Winter Rotation through Feb. 25, 2017. The artists are Margaret Biggs, Victoria Guennewigg, Melody Bogle, Melissa Mercer Brown, Carol Ann Cain, Donnelle Clark, Rosalyn O’Grady, Susan Lucas, Mary Redmann, Kathleen Schumacher, Krista Schumacher, Sarah Stewart, Joan Vienot, Robin Wiesneth, and Polli Youngbeck. (Photo from CAA)

PAXTON BOYS basketball team is off to a 9-1 start

PAXTON BOYS basketball team is off to a 9-1 start

Jan 2nd, 2017

THE PAXTON BOYS basketball team is off to a 9-1 start with their only blemish a 59-58 loss to Chipley on Dec. 23 in Cottondale. (Photo by Blake McCormick)

 

Lady Pirates nipped by Atomics

Lady Pirates nipped by Atomics

Jan 2nd, 2017

 

MANDIE RUSHING (11) and Haley Rodgers(12) put the defensive pressure on a driving Railey Tate for Poplar Springs. The Lady Pirates fell to 9-4 overall and 6-1 in district competition following their loss to the Atomics. (Photo by Blake McCormick)

State of Florida, you have been served notice. If the Lady Atomics of Poplar Spring’s 20 wins and playoff berth last season didn’t convince you, or their previous 10-1 record going into this past week’s game with Ponce De Leon didn’t validate the legitimacy of the program, try this… read more » »

