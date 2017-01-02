Jan 9th, 2017 |

By PATRICK CASEY and BLAKE MCCORMICK

Paxton posted a 2-2 mark while Freeport went 1-2 in the 22nd Annual Hilton Sandestin Beach Basketball Blowout that was held last week at Freeport High School.

Freeport lost a tight contest in their opener on Dec. 27 as Stewarts Creek rallied from a 26-23 deficit after three quarters of play to post a 15-10 scoring advantage over the final eight minutes to pull out a 38-36 victory. The Tennessee squad got a pair of three pointers from Brayden Jackson in the fourth quarter read more » »