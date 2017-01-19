Walton County Heritage Museum

Headline news 1/19/17

Jan 23rd, 2017 | Comments Off on Headline news 1/19/17

 

BCC TO HOLD PUBLIC HEARING ON PROPOSED MORATORIUM
Medical marijuana and Land Development Code
_____

BCC VOTES TO ADVANCE FUNDS FOR FIRE RESCUE RENOVATIONS
Still considering transfer of oversight to WCSO
_____

BCC APPROVES DALTON DRIVE/30A TRADING CO. PROPOSAL
Controversial issue approved 2-1
_____

PLANNING COMMISSION APPROVES AMENDMENTS JAN. 12
Rural Village, small scale amendments get nod
_____

LADY SEAHAWKS CAST OUT (BLUE)DEVILS
SWHS girls basketball wins 64-61 over Holmes County
_____

LADY SEAHAWKS WRAP UP TOP SEED 60-49
Defeat Baker in district win
_____

SOUTH WALTON BOYS BREAK LOSING SKID
Win 34-31 over Freeport in defensive contest
_____

PAXTON BOYS NOW 16-4
Sweet double overtime 69-62 victory over Crestview Bulldogs
_____

PAXTON GIRLS FALL TO POPLAR SPRINGS 41-27
Get revenge on Ponce de Leon 56-46
_____

Groundbreaking ceremony for the New Elementary School South in Santa Rosa Beach

Jan 23rd, 2017 | Comments Off on Groundbreaking ceremony for the New Elementary School South in Santa Rosa Beach

SUPERINTENDENT A. RUSSELL HUGHES and the Walton County School Board joined for a groundbreaking ceremony for the New Elementary School South in Santa Rosa Beach on Jan. 17. (Photo by Alicia Leonard)

JOHN LOHR and the historic and fully-restored Carrico Bass

Jan 23rd, 2017 | Comments Off on JOHN LOHR and the historic and fully-restored Carrico Bass

JOHN LOHR and the historic and fully-restored Carrico Bass. The Florida Chautauqua Assembly will showcase the Carrico Bass during the 2017 Assembly. It will be displayed and played during the coming years. From 1904-1909, W.L. Carrico provided the orchestra for the Florida Chautauqua Assembly. Carrico’s Orchestra was the first to play inside the new Florida Chautauqua Auditorium in 1909, when the Hall of Brotherhood opened, which was constructed to replace the original Tabernacle that was built in 1885.

Walton High School Students show their appreciation for police officers

Jan 23rd, 2017 | Comments Off on Walton High School Students show their appreciation for police officers

STUDENTS SHOW APPRECIATION TO OFFICERS: Walton High School Students showed their appreciation for police officers by presenting baked treats and posters of gratitude for the sacrifices that officers make. Superintendent Russell Hughes accompanied students and their teachers last Friday morning (Jan. 13) as they presented homemade brownies, cookies, and other treats for officers to enjoy.  “It is rewarding to know we are appreciated by our leaders of tomorrow,” said Chief Mark Weeks.  “With all of the violence and negativity towards officers, an outpouring of appreciation from our students warms our hearts and reminds of us why we chose this profession.”

South Walton Wraps Up Top Seed Craig Wins 750th Game

Jan 23rd, 2017 | Comments Off on South Walton Wraps Up Top Seed Craig Wins 750th Game

SOUTH WALTON sealed the lane defensively for most of the night against Baker as the Seahawks posted a 60-49 win over the Gators that clinched the top seed in the upcoming District 3, Class A tournament. (Photo by Patrick Casey)

By PATRICK CASEY
Senior center Savannah Slade scored 24 points before fouling out in the fourth quarter and the Baker Gators could connect on only 16-of-67 shots from the floor as South Walton wrapped up the #1-seed in the District 3, Class A tournament with a 60-49 home decision over the Okaloosa County squad.
South Walton had turnover issues in the first quarter as the Lady Seahawks gave the ball away seven times read more » »

Dalton Drive commercial/30A Trading Company is approved

Jan 23rd, 2017 | Comments Off on Dalton Drive commercial/30A Trading Company is approved

By DOTTY NIST
The 30A Trading Company resort wear, beachwear, and gift store has been approved for the southeast corner of CR-30A and Dalton Drive in the Eastern Lake area. The proposal has been known as Dalton Drive Commercial.
The approval came at a Jan. 10 Walton County Board of County Commissioners (BCC) special meeting at the South Walton Annex, with strong opposition from citizens. This was part two of the quasi-judicial public hearing on the application, read more » »

Funds advanced for WCFR renovations, more to come on possible oversight transfer to WCSO

Jan 23rd, 2017 | Comments Off on Funds advanced for WCFR renovations, more to come on possible oversight transfer to WCSO

By DOTTY NIST
Following up on recent reports of poor living conditions and disrepair at some of the Walton County Fire Rescue (WCFR) stations, the county commission has voted to take funds from the budget to get started on renovations at the 12 stations.
Discussion continued, as well, about the possibility of transfer of WCFR oversight under the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), with more evaluation to take place on that possibility.
The discussion and action took place at the Jan. 10 Walton County Board of County Commissioners (BCC) regular meeting at the South Walton Annex.
Walton County Fire Rescue serves Paxton, Freeport, and the unincorporated area north of the bay, read more » »

Walton County to hold hearing on medical marijuana temporary moratorium

Jan 23rd, 2017 | Comments Off on Walton County to hold hearing on medical marijuana temporary moratorium

 

By DOTTY NIST
A Feb. 14 public hearing is scheduled in order for Walton County to consider a temporary moratorium on growing, cultivating, processing, manufacturing, dispensing, and distributing medical marijuana (cannnabis) and the retail and wholesale sale of medical marijuana in Walton County.
At its Jan. 10 regular meeting, the Walton County Board of County Commissioners (BCC) approved advertising and holding the public hearing upon a recommendation by Mark Davis, county attorney.
Plans for the hearing follow 2016 action read more » »

Headline news 1/12/17

Jan 23rd, 2017 | Comments Off on Headline news 1/12/17

 

FREEPORT CITY COUNCIL JAN. 10 MEETING
Adopts no-wake ordinance
_____

DFSPD OFFICERS ARBITRATION JAN. 9
Evidence submitted, decision probably in summer
_____

DESIGN REVIEW BOARD JAN. 5 MEETING
Approves walls for entrance of Walton County Apartments
_____

CLEARING UNDERWAY ON MIXED USE PROPERTY
Rosa Del Mar plan offers retail, office, hotel and residential
_____

WALTON COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD JAN. 3 MEETING
Students honored for Voices of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen contests
_____

WHS/WEST FLORIDA TECH BOYS AND GIRLS BASKETBALL GAMES
Girls win 54-53, boys lose 43-36
_____

SOUTH WALTON BEATS PONCE DE LEON 53-43
Girls basketball in Santa Rosa Beach
_____

PONCE DE LEON FALLS TO LAUREL HILL 60-45
Boys basketball team “fought valiantly” in district game
_____

PAXTON BASKETBALL TEAMS SWEEP BETHLEHEM
Boys and girls celebrate Senior Night with two wins
_____

ELROD VO recognized for winning the distinction of being an Achieve 3000 WorldWide winner

Jan 23rd, 2017 | Comments Off on ELROD VO recognized for winning the distinction of being an Achieve 3000 WorldWide winner

ELROD VO (w/certificate) was recognized for winning the distinction of being an Achieve 3000 WorldWide winner in Mrs. Amy Bennett’s eighth grade reading class. He won the most points by completing reading texts and tasks and receiving points for passing scores. Two years ago, Elrod won the most points nationwide when he was a sixth grader in Mrs. Bennett’s class. This year, Elrod entered the new school year determined to advance from being the nationwide to the worldwide level winner. Remarkably, Elrod accomplished his goal before the end of the first semester. Walton Middle School is very proud of Elrod’s accomplishments. Text by/ submitted by Kristen Rhodes/Laura Smith. (Photo by Alicia Leonard)

