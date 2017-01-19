Jan 23rd, 2017 |
SOUTH WALTON sealed the lane defensively for most of the night against Baker as the Seahawks posted a 60-49 win over the Gators that clinched the top seed in the upcoming District 3, Class A tournament. (Photo by Patrick Casey)
By PATRICK CASEY
Senior center Savannah Slade scored 24 points before fouling out in the fourth quarter and the Baker Gators could connect on only 16-of-67 shots from the floor as South Walton wrapped up the #1-seed in the District 3, Class A tournament with a 60-49 home decision over the Okaloosa County squad.
South Walton had turnover issues in the first quarter as the Lady Seahawks gave the ball away seven times read more » »
Jan 23rd, 2017 |
By DOTTY NIST
The 30A Trading Company resort wear, beachwear, and gift store has been approved for the southeast corner of CR-30A and Dalton Drive in the Eastern Lake area. The proposal has been known as Dalton Drive Commercial.
The approval came at a Jan. 10 Walton County Board of County Commissioners (BCC) special meeting at the South Walton Annex, with strong opposition from citizens. This was part two of the quasi-judicial public hearing on the application, read more » »
Jan 23rd, 2017 |
By DOTTY NIST
Following up on recent reports of poor living conditions and disrepair at some of the Walton County Fire Rescue (WCFR) stations, the county commission has voted to take funds from the budget to get started on renovations at the 12 stations.
Discussion continued, as well, about the possibility of transfer of WCFR oversight under the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), with more evaluation to take place on that possibility.
The discussion and action took place at the Jan. 10 Walton County Board of County Commissioners (BCC) regular meeting at the South Walton Annex.
Walton County Fire Rescue serves Paxton, Freeport, and the unincorporated area north of the bay, read more » »
Jan 23rd, 2017 |
By DOTTY NIST
A Feb. 14 public hearing is scheduled in order for Walton County to consider a temporary moratorium on growing, cultivating, processing, manufacturing, dispensing, and distributing medical marijuana (cannnabis) and the retail and wholesale sale of medical marijuana in Walton County.
At its Jan. 10 regular meeting, the Walton County Board of County Commissioners (BCC) approved advertising and holding the public hearing upon a recommendation by Mark Davis, county attorney.
Plans for the hearing follow 2016 action read more » »
Jan 23rd, 2017 |
